Telangana chief secretary warns realty sector over RERA violations

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with representatives of CREDAI, TREDAI, Telangana Builders Association and other organisations on issues related to development of real estate and pre-launch of cases without RERA regulation.

He warned of strict action, including filing of criminal cases as per the provisions of RERA, against people, companies and developers, who are found involved in undivided sales and pre-launch sales. It was also decided to constitute a team for tracking social media.

A special campaign will be taken up by CREDAI, in coordination with the municipal, registration and IPR departments, to create awareness among people to buy only those projects which are approved by RERA and not get cheated by builders, who are involved in fraudulent activities.

Representatives of various real estate bodies urged the government to take strict action against fraudulent builders. It was also decided to form an expert committee comprising officials from town planning and registration departments and representatives of CREDAI to suggest measures to curb the menace of undivided sales and pre-launch sales.

No place to hide for violators: Somesh

