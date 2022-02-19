Telangana: DGP has a fall, anti-corruption bureau chief Anjani takes charge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Chief Anjani Kumar has been given charge as the Director General of Police DGP (HoPF) of Telangana State Police, in view of DGP M Mahender Reddy going on medical leave.

Anjani Kumar will hold full additional charge as the DGP Telangana for the period from February 18 to March 4. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders on Friday. On return from leave, Mahender Reddy will be reposted as DGP (HoPF) Telangana State.According to sources, Mahender Reddy was injured during a fall at his home late on Thursday. He is undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital in the city.

