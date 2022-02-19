STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Haritha Nidhi pay cuts from April this year

The GO stated that remittance by various departments will be made to the Green Fund, in varying percentages.

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Months after announcing the Telangana Haritha Nidhi, the Green Fund designed to give impetus to the massive plantation activity and provide sustainability to the ongoing Haritha Haram, the State government on Friday released a GO to deduct the contributions from the salaries/honorariums of public representatives.

GO Ms 17, issued by the Finance department, said that the deductions would be made in April, payable in the month of May from this financial year and the pattern would be followed each year. While a sum of Rs 6,000 per annum will be deducted from the salaries/honorariums of Members of Parliament, Legislative Assembly and Council, Chairpersons of various corporations as well as Zilla Parishad, Mandal Praja Parishad etc., Rs 1,200 and Rs 300 would be deducted from the salaries of Indian Administrative Service officers and State government employees respectively.

The GO stated that remittance by various departments will be made to the Green Fund, in varying percentages. For instance, work contracts of all engineering departments and corporations will contribute 0.1 per cent, Constituency Development fund- 10 per cent, every renewal of licence for shops/bars/business establishments would be Rs 1,000 etc. Students in government and private institutions will also have to donate an annual sum ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 100.

Contributions from leaders to students  
While Rs 6,000 per annum will be deducted from the salaries of elected representatives, students in government and private institutions will have to donate Rs 10 to Rs 100.

