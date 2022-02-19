Telangana MLA Jagga Reddy set to quit Congress?

P Krishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sangareddy MLA and Congress Working President T Jayaprakash Reddy has reportedly decided to part ways with the grand old party.It is learnt that he had a meeting with top leaders of the party on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday evening. Party sources say Jayaprakash a.k.a Jagga Reddy, a popular leader, revealed his decision during the meeting. Jagga Reddy is said to have expressed his ire that he was offended by some partymen posting on social media that he was a TRS ‘covert’.

It is learned that Jagga Reddy also made it clear that after resigning from the Congress, he would not join the TRS. The leader stressed in the meeting that he is currently touring his constituency and will continue to work for the solution of public issues.Jagga Reddy is said to have told party leaders that he will send a resignation letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday.