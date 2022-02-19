STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana No. 2 in solar power generation

Telangana has been ranked No. 2 in the country in terms of solar power generation. 

Published: 19th February 2022

A Solar Power plant for representational purposes.

Image used for representational purposes only(File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has been ranked No. 2 in the country in terms of solar power generation. This was confirmed by Invest India, National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, which tweeted: “Telangana ranks 2nd in #NewIndia in terms of solar power capacity per unit area of landmass”.  According to Invest India, Telangana accounts for 10.5 per cent of India’s solar power capacity while having 3.5 per cent of the country’s land as of 2019. SE Ega Hanuman said that due to the decentralised policy adopted by the State government, maximum solar power generated in the State was reaching consumers. 

