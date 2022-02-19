Telangana No. 2 in solar power generation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has been ranked No. 2 in the country in terms of solar power generation. This was confirmed by Invest India, National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, which tweeted: “Telangana ranks 2nd in #NewIndia in terms of solar power capacity per unit area of landmass”. According to Invest India, Telangana accounts for 10.5 per cent of India’s solar power capacity while having 3.5 per cent of the country’s land as of 2019. SE Ega Hanuman said that due to the decentralised policy adopted by the State government, maximum solar power generated in the State was reaching consumers.