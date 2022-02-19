Telangana No. 2 in solar power generation

HYDERABAD: Telangana has been ranked No. 2 in the country in terms of solar power generation. This was confirmed by Invest India, National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, which tweeted: “Telangana ranks 2nd in #NewIndia in terms of solar power capacity per unit area of landmass”. According to Invest India, Telangana accounts for 10.5 per cent of India’s solar power capacity while having 3.5 per cent of the country’s land as of 2019. SE Ega Hanuman said that due to the decentralised policy adopted by the State government, maximum solar power generated in the State was reaching consumers.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Muslim teen 'bashed up' by police in Karnataka for entering classroom clad in a skull cap and 'creating ruckus'
Indian boxers handed tricky draws at Strandja Memorial, Nikhat Zareen to start in quarters
Third Front on the cards? KCR to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar in Mumbai
Veteran Trinamool leader, Bengal minister Sadhan Pande dies at 71
Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' shoot begins
India, Germany share commitment to promoting green growth, clean tech: Minister S Jaishankar