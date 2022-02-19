Tension prevails in Telangana's Dharpally as TRS, BJP workers clash; SI injured
Both groups pelted stones at each other after TRS workers unveiled the Chatrapathi Shivaji statue in the village, ahead of schedule, to thwart the BJP workers' plan to invite MP Arvind to the event.
NIZAMABAD: Dharpally Sub-inspector Vamsi Krishna Reddy and a woman constable were injured on Saturday when TRS and BJP activists pelted stones at each other in the village.
Tension prevailed in Dharpalli as the TRS and BJP workers clashed with each other pelted stones over the unveiling of the Chatrapathi Shivaji statue in the village.
The BJP workers erected Sivaji's statue and invited BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind for the inauguration. But, thwarting BJP's plans, the TRS workers unveiled the statue ahead of schedule. This led to tension in the village.