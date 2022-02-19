Tension prevails in Telangana's Dharpally as TRS, BJP workers clash; SI injured

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Dharpally Sub-inspector Vamsi Krishna Reddy and a woman constable were injured on Saturday when TRS and BJP activists pelted stones at each other in the village.

Tension prevailed in Dharpalli as the TRS and BJP workers clashed with each other pelted stones over the unveiling of the Chatrapathi Shivaji statue in the village.

The BJP workers erected Sivaji's statue and invited BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind for the inauguration. But, thwarting BJP's plans, the TRS workers unveiled the statue ahead of schedule. This led to tension in the village.