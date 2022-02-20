Police Constable dies by suicide over relationship differences  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tejavath Raju, a 2020 batch police constable deputed to Maheswaram police station of Rachakonda commissionerate, died by suicide. Raju (30) was found hanging at his home in Nacharam.

On Saturday, he returned home from work and went to sleep. Morning his parents found him hanging. He could have hanged himself during the night, said Kiran Kumar, Inspector of Nacharam police station.

According to police, Raju was in a relationship with one of his distant relatives aged around 23, even before he joined the police force. However, due to differences, they got engaged to other persons during 2018. But after the engagement, their partners came to know about the relationship between Raju and the woman and called off the marriage proposals.

Meanwhile, Raju got selected to the police department in 2020. A few months later, Raju and the woman reconciled and resumed their relationship. They were also planning to get married. However, the woman was insisting him to shift to another house after their marriage, they can stay together.

Raju who was staying at Singam Cheruvu Thanda of Nacharam with his parents was against this idea of leaving his parents and shifting to another house. It was also learnt that the woman threatened to not marry him if he did not shift from Singam Cheruvu Thanda. He tried to convince her, but she did not agree.

As a result, Raju was upset. He slipped into depression and died by suicide, said police. On behalf of a complaint from his parents, a case under section 174 CrPC has been registered. Further investigation is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)