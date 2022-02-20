Telangana Congress chief Revanth snubs MLA Jagga Reddy, calls it minor issue

By Express News Service

MULUGU: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday tried to downplay reports of Sangareddy MLA Jayaprakash Reddy, alias Jagga Reddy parting ways with the Congress by saying that every member of the party has freedom to express his or her point of view.

“It’s not a major issue, such issues are bound happen in a pan-India party like the Congress,” said Revanth Reddy who was in Medaram to offer prayers to Sammakka and Sarlamma on the concluding day of the biennial jatara.

He said that his convoy was stopped at Tadvai by police personnel and he was spoken to rudely. “I had to speak to them in a rash manner. It’s unfortunate, but I had to respond like that due to their attitude.”