TRS leader meets KTR with proposal for school

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The ‘Mana ooru, mana badi’ programme implemented by the State government has evoked good responses from philanthropists.

The programme is aimed at all-around development and creation of effective basic infrastructure in schools across the State. The State government is spending Rs 7,000 crore, while other philanthropists and non-resident Indians (NRIs) are also coming forward with contribution towards the programme.

TRS leader Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, who recently defected from Congress, proposes to construct a government primary school in Malakpet under Rajanna-Sircilla district. Malakpet is the native village of Narasimha Rao’s father, Chalmeda Ananda Rao, who wished to build a primary school for children deprived of such a basic right.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 1.5 crore. With the proposal and building plan, Narasimha Rao met MAUD Minister and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao on Saturday.

Narasimha Rao said he wished to develop the school on par with prestigious private schools and promised that the construction of required infrastructure will be completed before the start of the 2023-24 academic year.