Telangana minister KT Rama Rao seeks clarity on Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's Bayyaram stand

Published: 21st February 2022 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao speaks to the media at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shocked by the statement of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy that it was not feasible to establish a steel plant at Bayyaram though it was assured in the AP Reorganisation Act, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has written to Union Minister for Steel Ramcha-ndra Prasad Singh, seeking clarity whether it was Reddy’s personal opinion or the Centre’s stand on the issue. 

In a letter addressed to Singh, Rama Rao cited a Geological Survey of India’s report that revealed the availability of 300 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of iron ore or about 11 per cent of the entire iron ore in the country, at Bayyaram.

He wrote that even if the quality of iron ore was low as being claimed by Kishan Reddy, the National Minerals Development Corporation (NMDC) had in 2016 suggested transporting iron ore from Bailadila mines in Chhattisgarh to Bayyaram Steel Plant if it was established.

He also cited Metallurgical Engineering Consultants survey reports in which feasibility of establishing pelletisation and scrap-based steel plants in Khammam was suggested. 

Rama Rao brought to the notice of Singh how Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had attempted to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the State government was willing to bear the transportation costs and was ready to establish a slurry pipeline or railway line to transport iron ore from Bailadila mines to Bayyaram if the Centre established the steel plant at Bayyaram. 

He also reminded that the State government had represented to the Centre that if not an integrated steel plant, at least a pelletisation plant could be established here, providing employment to local youth. 

“The Centre has spent `71,000 crore to modernise existing steel plants across the country, but was not ready to spend even a rupee for the establishment of the steel plant at Bayyaram,” the Minister wrote, wondering why the Union government was trying to privatise Steel Authority of India Limited, when it had already spent so much on its plants across the country.

Rama Rao also pointed out that former Union Minister for Steel Birendra Singh had assured the setting up of pelletisation and scrap-based plants at Kothagudem and Palvoncha when he had attended the NMDC celebrations. 

Observing that the Centre’s bias against Telangana in fulfilling the guarantees made under the AP Reorganisation Act was evident, he felt that instead of getting infrastructural projects like Bayyaram Steel Plant sanctioned for Telangana which can provide employment to unemployed tribal youth, Reddy was pretending to be a ‘helpless Minister’ while acting against the interests of tribal youth.

He urged Singh to take steps to establish the steel plant as Singareni Collieries, NMDC, the State government and various Union government institutions were in favour of it. 

Kishan’s pretence is evident: Minister

Rama Rao wrote that instead of getting infrastructural projects like Bayyaram Steel Plant sanctioned for Telangana which can provide employ-ment to tribal youth, Kishan Reddy was pretending to be a ‘helpless Minister’ while acting against the interests of tribal youth

TAGS
G Kishan Reddy KT Rama Rao AP Reorganisation Act Bayyaram Bayyaram steel plant
