Telangana couple dies by suicide after argument over fish curry

Differences cropped up between the couple a few months ago and they have been fighting regularly.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:17 AM

Image used for representational purposes

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: A couple, belonging to the fishing community, died by suicide after a verbal tiff ensued between them over fish curry. The unfortunate incident took place at Ramareddy village in Kamareddy district. The deceased have been identified as Namala Shankar (40) and his wife Namala Sujatha (35).

According to the police, the couple were found hanging from the ceiling by their six-year-old son Prem Kumar on Sunday night. The boy informed his grandmother who in turn alerted the police. Police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Differences cropped up between the couple a few months ago and they have been fighting regularly. They had even attended a  counselling session at Sirikonda police station recently, the police said. On Sunday, Shankar bought three fish, of which he sold two.

He asked Sujatha to prepare curry with the remaining one. When she refused, Shankar demanded that she prepare the dish for dinner. It was after sometime following this argument, they were found hanging, police said.

