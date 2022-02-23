Bhadrachalam Brahmotsavam  from April 2

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: AS the dates of Sri Sitarama Kalyanam have been finalised, the Bhadrachalam temple authorities have decided to make all tickets available online for the benefit of devotees.

According to temple Executive Officer (EO) B Sivaji, Tirukalyana Mahotsvalu will begin on April 2 and conclude on April 16.

Sri Rama Navami celebrations will take place between 10.30 am to 12.30 pm on April 10 while Sri Rama Punarvasu Deeksha will be launched on the same day, the EO added.

Sri Rama Pattabhisekham will be on April 11 and Rathotsavam will be conducted later in the evening.In view of Tirukalyana Mahotsvalu, Nithya Kalyanams will not be performed betweeen April 2 and 16 April, the EO said.