STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bhadrachalam Brahmotsavam  from April 2

In view of Tirukalyana Mahotsvalu, Nithya Kalyanams will not be performed betweeen April 2 and 16 April,  the EO said.

Published: 23rd February 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bhadrachalam temple (File Photo)

Bhadrachalam temple (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: AS the dates of Sri Sitarama Kalyanam have been finalised, the Bhadrachalam temple authorities have decided to make all tickets available online for the benefit of devotees.

According to temple Executive Officer (EO) B Sivaji, Tirukalyana Mahotsvalu will begin on April 2 and conclude on April 16. 

Sri Rama Navami celebrations will take place between 10.30 am to 12.30 pm on April 10 while Sri Rama Punarvasu Deeksha will be launched on the same day, the EO added.

Sri Rama Pattabhisekham will be on April 11 and Rathotsavam will be conducted later in the evening.In view of Tirukalyana Mahotsvalu, Nithya Kalyanams will not be performed betweeen April 2 and 16 April,  the EO said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Executive Officer Sitarama Kalyanam Bhadrachalam temple Tirukalyana Mahotsvalu Sri Rama Navami Pattabhisekham Rathotsavam
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp