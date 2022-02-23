STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel to obtain ‘accurate paddy data’ comes up

The Committee shall meet periodically to review the area, production,  productivity of principal crops, the progress of the crop estimation surveys, land utilisation survey, irrigation and statistics.

K Ramakrishna Rao ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even before the row over the paddy between the Centre and the Telangana could blow over, the State government has now decided to reconstitute a High-Level Coordination Committee (HLCC) for getting accurate statistics on the cropped area.

According to a GO issued by Special Chief Secretary (Planning) K Ramakrishna Rao, the HLCC will evolve a uniform procedure for the collection of data of irrigated and non-irrigated areas to facilitate proper reconciliation of agriculture statistics among departments concerned at the grassroots level. 

According to the GO, the Committee shall meet periodically to review the area, production, and productivity of principal crops, the progress of the crop estimation surveys, land utilisation survey, irrigation and statistics. 

