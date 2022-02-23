TRS leaders corner Kishan on Bayyaram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders on Tuesday demanded that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy withdraw his comment that a steel factory is not likely to come up at Bayyaram.

Speaking to reporters, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MPs Nama Nageswara Rao and Maloth Kavitha reminded that the steel factory was part of the assurance given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Nageswara Rao recalled that the surveys carried out earlier stated that Bayyaram has 40 per cent to 60 per cent iron ore reserves required for the steel factory. “Due to its anti-Telangana bias, the Centre is not extending a helping hand to the State,” he alleged. He said that they would raise the issue in Parliament.