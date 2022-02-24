7 held for Karmanghat clash, police pickets in place to ensure peace

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police arrested seven persons in connection with the riots and clash between cow vigilantes and cattle transporters late on Tuesday night at Karmanghat in the city.

Among those arrested were persons who were transporting cattle illegally from Nalgonda district to Hyderabad. Five cases were registered in all. Sub-Inspector Madhava Reddy of Vanasthalipuram police station was severely injured in stone-pelting and three police vehicles were also damaged by the gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) during the late-night clashes.

Madhava Reddy suffered a severe skull fracture and was rushed to the nearest hospital where he underwent a complicated neuro-surgery. “The cases are being investigated in a scientific manner and all those involved in the clashes will be dealt as per the law. We will not spare anyone trying to take law into their hands. Those who were involved in the attack on police personnel and damaging police vehicles will also be arrested soon,” Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told Express on Wednesday.

The situation is under control now and strong police pickets have also been posted with civil and special forces to maintain peace in the area. “We appeal to people not to spread rumours through social media and maintain communal harmony. We also thank CP, Hyderabad and the Task Force teams for timely support in nabbing the offenders involved in the attack on cow vigilantes,” he added.

Late night clash

On Tuesday night, Mohd Yousuf, a beef trader along with his son Mohd Nissar and four others were in a Bolero pick-up van transporting cattle from Nalgonda to the city. When they reached Meerpet, a group of cow vigilantes intercepted their vehicle, but as the vehicle did not stop, the vigilantes chased the vehicle and intercepted it.

Angered by this, Yousuf and Nissar started abusing the vigilantes and attacked them with iron rods. In this quarrel, the Bolero driver Lingaiah also received a head injury. Seeing this, the vigilantes ran away. The accused chased them even as the vigilantes entered the premises of the Hanuman temple and attacked them, injuring a few of them.

Enraged by this, a huge mob gathered at the temple and staged a dharna. They raised slogans against the cattle transporters and a particular community. When police tried to pacify the unruly mob of vigilantes, they started pelting stones at the police, leaving several personnel injured. Even after police were injured, the mob continued pelting stones and damaging police vehicles.

DGP holds review on situation

Telangana in-charge DGP Anjani Kumar and other senior officials held a review meeting on the clashes at Karmanghat in Rachakonda. During the review, it was resolved that firm action will be taken against those who try to disturb peace in the State. No individual or group will be allowed to take the law into their hands, he stated