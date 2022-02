By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A 30-year-old man died by suicide after his mother scolded him for consuming alcohol at Bathikepelly village on Tuesday.

The deceased, Vemula Chandrasekhar, was working at an automobile showroom and had got married in August, 2021. He had been fighting with his family members after consuming alcohol regularly.

On Tuesday night, he reached home in an inebriated state and his mother scolded him. After this, he went inside his room and was later found hanging from the ceiling.