Hyderabad's IT firms feel return to office will boost productivity

Published: 24th February 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ‘Return to Office’ survey conducted by Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) for February has revealed that productivity issues were being cited by 45 per cent of companies to drive their Return To Office (RTO) policy, whereas 17 per cent cited poor employee morale. 

The survey carried out by involving 68 companies comprising 30 per cent of IT/ITeS industry in Hyderabad, has shown that 56 per cent of companies were fully operational with employees allowed to work from the office, 28 per cent were open in a restricted way for critical resources and 16 per cent remained closed. 

While the hybrid model is expected to prevail in the future, the survey has found that 65 per cent of companies wanted 100 per cent of employees to return to work, But in a hybrid model. Only 15 per cent of companies wanted 100 per cent of their employees to attend their office on all working days.

Schools still working under hybrid mode was being cited as one of the reasons for companies not being able to make a decision about asking employees to return, as 40 per cent of the workforce is still working from outside Hyderabad.

The respondents included a mix of 68 companies of varied sizes in terms of headcount, nature of business, and their headquarters, among other parameters. 
 

