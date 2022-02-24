STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR for all-round tourism development at reservoirs

The Chief Minister pointed out that the unique feature of the Mallannasagar project was the presence of highland in the middle of the water body.

Published: 24th February 2022 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 03:38 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks after inaugurating the Mallannasagar project on Wednesday. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Komuravelli Mallannasagar, inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday, is all set to become an exotic location.

The Chief Minister, who has big plans to develop the artificial water body, announced Rs 1,500 crore to convert Siddipet into a major tourist destination in the State.“The idyllic environs should attract Hollywood and Tollywood directors to shoot movies here,” the Chief Minister said and asked the Tourism Department to plan the project with a vision. “The water body is already presenting a spectacular view,” he said. 

The Chief Minister pointed out that the unique feature of the Mallannasagar project was the presence of a highland in the middle of the water body.

He asked the officials to lay two four-lane roads across the project. The Chief Minister, after inaugurating the project in Thogita mandal of Siddipet district, directed Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud to get round to the work at the earliest. 

He said that there are several other locales that need to be developed to attract tourists. “The breathtaking Annapurna reservoir in Illantakunta in Sircilla district is one such place. In fact, MLA Rasamayi Balakishan has been badgering me to give a push to the project.” 

Rao said that Medak MLA M Padma has also been asking for funds to make the waterfall at Edupayala look even more beautiful. He also asked the officials to utilise the funds being sanctioned to develop Ranganayak Sagar, Kondapochamma, and Basawapur reservoirs.

