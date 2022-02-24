STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 School dropout rate almost zero in Telangana primary schools

In 2019-20, as many as 13 out of 33 districts in the State had zero dropout rate in in primary schools and nine districts had zero dropout rate in upper primary schools.

Published: 24th February 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The dropout rate in primary schools of Telangana was almost zero in 2019-20. According to the Telangana State Statistical Abstract, prepared by the Telangana State Development Planning Society and released on Wednesday by State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, the dropout rate in 2019-20 in upper primary schools was negligible at 0.06 per cent and in high schools, it was 12.29 per cent. 

The State has a total Teacher-Student Ratio of 23 combining all levels of school education. The Teacher-Student Ratio at the primary level (Class I-V) is 20, which is remarkably better than the Right to Education mandated norm of 40, implying that at the primary level, each student gets more personalised education in Telangana, the book said. Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao and State Government Advisor (Finance) GR Reddy were present on the occasion.

Top contributor

According to Provisional Estimates, Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2020-21 was Rs 9,80,407 crore. In 2020-21, Telangana was the sixth highest contributor to the country’s GDP at both current and constant prices. The agriculture and allied sector in the State grew by 14.3% at constant prices in 2020-21, compared to the 3.6% agriculture growth rate at the national level.

Good ratio

Telangana’s Teacher-Student ratio of 20 at the primary level is way better than the Right to Education mandated norm of 40

