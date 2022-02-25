STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia-Ukraine war: Parents worried as Telangana students stranded at airport, other places

As the airport was shut down, all of them were stranded at the railway station, waiting for another train to head back to their university. 

Indian student Jyoti returning from Ukraine are received by their relatives amid the crisis with Russia. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Vivek Bhoomi
HYDERABAD: Telangana students, who were hoping to fly back to India, were stranded at Boryspil International Airport near Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, on Thursday after the Air India flight returned midway following a notice issued to airmen, declaring the war-torn country’s airspace is closed for commercial flights.

Kadari Sumanjali, a native of Ramachandrapuram village of Ramadugu mandal in Karimnagar district, is one such unfortunate student who, along with 20 other Indian students, was stuck at the airport. Her father Rajaiah said that she had informed him that though they were safe, there was scarcity of food and drinking water at the airport. Later, it was learnt that the stranded passengers at the airport were evacuated to other safe places in Kyiv. 

Shiva, who along with 50 other students, travelled to Kyiv by train, hoping to board the same flight. As the airport was shut down, all of them were stranded at the railway station, waiting for another train to head back to their university. 

Booked a ticket, but couldn’t fly
Narendra Babu, a resident of Bodhan, whose son Vinay is a third year MBBS student, is worried about his son’s safety. Vinay booked his flight ticket, he couldn’t return home. Vinay, however, informed his dad that he is safe

Girl student sends SOS to KCR, KTR
A female student, who went to Ukraine just three months ago to pursue MBBS, posted a video on social media requesting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao to do something to bring back all the students. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, meanwhile, assured that efforts are on to figure out a way to evacuate all the Indian students at the earliest.

