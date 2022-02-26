Fake MBBS degree scam: Searches at TS Medical Council premises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime sleuths of Hyderabad police probing the medical degrees scam are investigating if the mismatch of the candidates’ details were executed by an anonymous person selling medical degrees or if it was due to the negligence of the staff of Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC).

On Friday, teams conducted searches at the TSMC premises in the city and verified records. While the primary probe indicates a technical error of TSMC, police are digging deeper if it was truly an error or a planned error.

The issue came to light after four doctors who graduated in the year 2016, approached the TSMC for renewal of their registrations. During the renewal process, it was found that the details of the candidates did not match with the details in the TSMC data.

Hyderabad Cyber Crime ACP KVM Prasad said after the candidates noticed the error, Medical Council Registrar Ch Hanmantha Rao lodged a complaint, following which a case has been registered.

Licence details didn’t match

On inquiry it was found that one doctor who set up a hospital in Delhi sought a licence renewal. In the same manner, three more candidates including a woman approached the council for renewal but their details did not match.

However, inquiries revealed that the persons with the names in the Medical Council data are practising in different parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Police are now in the process to trace those persons and verify their credentials.

The registration and renewal process of candidates is done through a secured process, to which only the staff of the council have access. Police are now probing if this security was compromised to fabricate the details of these candidates. They are also probing if there are any more candidates with such errors.

