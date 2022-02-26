Governor to preside over JNTU convocation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1,19,106 UG, PG and PhD degrees will be awarded for academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21 at the convocation ceremony of Jawharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, to be held on Saturday.

Governor and Chancellor of the university Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will preside over the event, while Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, will deliver the Convocation address.

The degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) will also be conferred on him. Among the total degrees, 98,086 will be awarded for B Tech alone, 6,451 for B Pharm and 6,686 will be awarded to MBA students.