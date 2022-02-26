STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Governor to preside over JNTU convocation

Among the total degrees, 98,086 will be awarded for B Tech alone, 6,451 for B Pharm and 6,686 will be awarded to MBA students.

Published: 26th February 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo | EPS)

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1,19,106 UG, PG and PhD degrees will be awarded for academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21 at the convocation ceremony of Jawharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, to be held on Saturday.

Governor and Chancellor of the university Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will preside over the event, while Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, will deliver the Convocation address.

The degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) will also be conferred on him. Among the total degrees, 98,086 will be awarded for B Tech alone, 6,451 for B Pharm and 6,686 will be awarded to MBA students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jawharlal Nehru Technological University Convocation UG PG PhD
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp