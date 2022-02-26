'Telangana the seed bowl of the world': Agriculture Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Highlighting the importance of high-quality seeds in the development of agriculture and achieving higher yields, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has said that the new seed testing facility, set up at Rajendranagar, would ensure quality seeds are provided to the world.

He was speaking after inaugurating Telangana International Seed Testing Authority’s (TISTA) laboratory on Friday. He said the facility would make Telangana the seed bowl of the world.

Addressing the gathering on Friday, he pointed out that Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has recognised Telangana as one of the seed bowls of the world, which adds glory to the State government’s efforts in extending irrigation and as a result, driving growth in agricultural production.

Noting that seeds from Telangana were being exported to 70-80 countries, he said there was a need to develop seed processing industries so that quality testing and utilisation of TISTA’s laboratory could be further scaled up.