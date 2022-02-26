STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trainer aircraft crashes in Nalgonda, trainee pilot dead

Police confirmed one pilot on board died in the crash, details of others on board are yet to be known.

Published: 26th February 2022 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

The site of the crash landing.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A trainee aircraft crashed in fields in Nalgonda district on Saturday. A pilot and a trainee pilot were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident, according to sources. 

Police confirmed one pilot on board died in the crash, the details of others on board are yet to be known. They are contacting the training academy for more details of the aircraft and people on board. According to sources, the Aircraft belongs to a flying institute in Hyderabad, which also operates from it's base in Nagarjuna Sagar of Andhra Pradesh. Nalgonda district police teams along with health and revenue officials rushed to the spot for the rescue operation.

Farmers who were working in their fields at Tungaturthi village of Peddavoora Mandal noticed the aircraft crashing down in the fields and rushed to it. They tried to douse the fire and rescue the pilots on board. Further rescue operation is on.

Eyewitnesses said they saw the aircraft coming from Nagarajuna Sagar side, crashed and exploded in the fields. "When we rushed to the spot, we saw bodies in them," they said.

