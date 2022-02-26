STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS HC transfers AgriGold cases to spl court in Eluru

The court further directed that the registry transfer the amount of `50.42 crores, which is obtained by auctioning various properties of AgriGold.

Members of ACAWA started a two-day protest at Dharna Chowk demanding attachment a depositor of AgriGold properties. (Photo| EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Friday, transferred a PIL and batch of writ petitions with regard to AgriGold, Akshaya Gold scams to specially designated court established by the State of Andhra Pradesh at Eluru, West Godavari District. 

The court further directed that the registry to transfer the amount of `50.42 crore, which is obtained by auctioning various properties of AgriGold, along with interest to the special court and suggested that the petitioners should file petitions in the special court for their deposits.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Friday delivered the orders.

Special Government pleader 

P Govind Reddy who appeared on behalf of the AP government informed the court that under Section 6 of the Protection of Depositors Act,  a special court has been established at Eluru. If aggrieved by the special court orders, an appellate authority is also established, he said. 

If there is any objection to the appellate authorities’ orders, only then they can approach the High Court. At this juncture, he urged the bench, to transfer the PIL and all the batch of writ petitions to the designated court. 

After hearing the counsel, the Telangana High Court transferred the PIL and the batch of writ petitions to specially designated courts in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh and suggested the petitioners to file separate petitions for their deposits in the specially designated courts only. 

