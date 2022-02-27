STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress may lose Madiga votebank to BJP & BSP 

The undercurrents are steadily following since Revanth Reddy’s ascent as PCC chief. Political activity is on the rise.

Published: 27th February 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

BSP leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar

BSP leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Political parties including BJP and BSP are trying to win over Madiga community, who seem disenchanted with Congress after being allegedly sidelined within the party. According to party sources, some of the top leaders of the Madiga community have been recently receiving calls from the leader of BSP and BJP. 

Former bureaucrat RS Praveen Kumar and also BJP leaders have held top positions earlier in Congress. “They are wooing discontented Madiga leaders and there are scores of them. Despite having a huge proportion within the SC vote, they have been neglected both by Congress and TRS. I was invited to join BJP by a top leader who left Congress recently. Similarly, BSP leader Praveen Kumar tried to strengthen his party by luring Congress leaders,” a Madiga leader said.

Political activity is on the rise.

This month a number of ‘close door’ meetings were held by the parties. A number of meeting were held in Medak and Adilabad districts which top Madiga leaders, including Sarpanchas, ZPTCs, MPTCs and former ZPTCs and MPTCs attended.  

“We are not being heard in the party. We communicated this to High Command which includes AICC in-charge Telangana Manickam Tagore and PCC chief A Revanth Reddy,” said AICC member Bakka Judson.  

Parties hold several closed-door meetings

A number of meetings were held in Medak and Adilabad districts which top Madiga leaders, including Sarpanchas, ZPTCs, MPTCs, and former ZPTCs and MPTCs attended

