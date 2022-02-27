With a prayer in heart, unmarried youth throng this temple in Warangal

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGL: Many NRI youngsters visit the Nagendra Swamy temple in Ookal village of Geesukonda mandal to pray for their marriage. Devotees from across the State and abroad flock to the temple in the tiny village to pray that their dream to get married is fulfilled.

However, the chief priest Samudrala Sudarshana Charyulu tells Express, “It’s is their faith and belief that makes their dream come true.”

Ookal, which has a population of about 1,500, comes on the way to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. Locally known as the Nagamayya temple, about 10,000 worshippers visit the temple every week, with a majority of the crowd being seen on Tuesdays.

Locals say the sole purpose of those visiting from faraway places is to pray for the marriage of the young man or woman in the family.

While devotees visit the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Rangareddy district for the visa-related issues, devotees from across the world visit the temple to offer prayers hoping for their wedding.

Samudrala Sudarshana Charyulu says his father started the temple in 1960 after seeing a snake appear miraculously in the area. The main deity, Lord Subramanyeshwara Swamy, is believed to be the holy incarnation of a snake.

There is a belief among devotees that if there is any dosha (malefic effect of planets in their astrology chart), praying at the temple will solve it, he says.

10K visit every week

Ookal comes on the way to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. About 10,000 visit the temple every week, with a majority of the crowd being seen on Tuesdays