STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

With a prayer in heart, unmarried youth throng this temple in Warangal

Many NRI youngsters visit the Nagendra Swamy temple in Ookal village of Geesukonda mandal to pray for their marriage.

Published: 27th February 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

INagendra Swamy temple .mage for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

INagendra Swamy temple .mage for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGL: Many NRI youngsters visit the Nagendra Swamy temple in Ookal village of Geesukonda mandal to pray for their marriage. Devotees from across the State and abroad flock to the temple in the tiny village to pray that their dream to get married is fulfilled.

However, the chief priest Samudrala Sudarshana Charyulu tells Express, “It’s is their faith and belief that makes their dream come true.”  

Ookal, which has a population of about 1,500, comes on the way to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. Locally known as the Nagamayya temple, about 10,000 worshippers visit the temple every week, with a majority of the crowd being seen on Tuesdays. 

Locals say the sole purpose of those visiting from faraway places is to pray for the marriage of the young man or woman in the family.

While devotees visit the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Rangareddy district for the visa-related issues, devotees from across the world visit the temple to offer prayers hoping for their wedding.

Samudrala Sudarshana Charyulu says his father started the temple in 1960 after seeing a snake appear miraculously in the area. The main deity, Lord Subramanyeshwara Swamy, is believed to be the holy incarnation of a snake. 

There is a belief among devotees that if there is any dosha (malefic effect of planets in their astrology chart), praying at the temple will solve it, he says.

10K visit every week

Ookal comes on the way to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. About 10,000 visit the temple every week, with a majority of the crowd being seen on Tuesdays

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NRI Nagendra Swamy temple marriage Temple Faith Ookal Kakatiya Mega Textile Park devotees
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp