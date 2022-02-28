Party leaders lack proper coordination: Congress in-charge for Telangana B Manickam Tagore

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Congress leaders need to work with coordination like the party activists, State Congress in-charge B Manickam Tagore said at a party event in Nirmal district on Sunday. Former Nirmal MLA A Maheshwar Reddy had organised the digital membership programme for Adilabad segment at a private function hall.

At the event, Manickam Tagore said that the party activists work with coordination, but the leaders lack it.

The party doesn't allow its leaders to enact any kind of drama, nor does it tolerate violation of rules and regulations. The voters maintain a bond with the party, he said.