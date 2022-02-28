TRS leader Shajid Khan arrested for raping minor in Telangana's Nirmal: Police

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Nirmal Municipal Vice-Chairperson and TRS leader Shajid Khan allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl multiple times. According to police, Shajid Khan took a woman and the victim, who is an 8th Standard student, to Hyderabad in January and perpetrated the crime.

Police suspect that the woman Annapurna, deliberately facilitated Shajid Khan’s meeting with the victim at a hotel in Hyderabad after telling her that they were in fact going to attend a function in Nizamabad.

Cops form special teams to catch Shajid Khan

Later, Nirmal Municipal Vice-Chairman Shajid Khan allegedly took the girl to several places and committed the crime. He also threatened her against going to police. But when his demands became insistent, the girl confided her problem in her parents, who took her to the police on Saturday night.

The police, who were initially hesitant to register a case against Shajid Khan, finally booked him under POCSO and Section 376 of IPC. Learning about the victim approaching police, Shajid Khan has apparently went into hiding. Meanwhile, the victim has been sent to a Sakhi Centre.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nirmal SP Ch Praveen Kumar said that they would soon arrest him regardless of his status and stature. "We have constituted four teams and very soon we would apprehend him. We are searching for him in Bhainsa, Nirmal and Adilabad," he said.