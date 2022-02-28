Ukraine-Russia war: Indian students returning toTelangana fear for future

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of Indian students who enrolled in various courses in Ukrainian universities and colleges have been left in limbo amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

A large number of students from across the country, mostly from Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala, had gone to Ukraine to pursue an education in medicine. Indian students opt for Ukraine to study medicine as the colleges there are cheaper among other reasons.

However, many students who had just begun attending classes or were about to complete their courses are now worried about their future as their dreams have hit a roadblock with the ongoing Ukraine- Russia tensions.

Many of the students from Telangana are pursuing MBBS in Bukovinian State Medical University. Priyanka, who returned to the city from Mumbai on Sunday, said that she was about to finish her course in three months.

“I went to Ukraine in 2016 to pursue my dreams. However, when I was thinking everything was going smoothly, the Ukraine-Russia war broke out and played a spoilsport in my career,” she said.

Students have no idea about future course of action as universities have not issued any notification on conducting online or offline classes. "Right now we are concerned about our safety and we are waiting for evacuation of all students," Priyanka added.

Bhanu Sree, another student who was brought back, said she is tensed about her career. “I hope the situation gets back to normal soon and academic activities resume,” she said. our academics,” she said.

TS govt in touch with MEA

The Telangana government on Sunday reiterated that it is in constant touch with the External Affairs Ministry and the Central Government and making all efforts to safely bring back students who are stranded in Ukraine. The government has asked the parents not to worry as senior officials are closely monitoring the situation and working out necessary arrangements.

The first batch of students reached Mumbai from Ukraine Saturday night, and were brought to Telangana in a special flight.

To facilitate the students’ arrival from Ukraine, special control rooms are being set up in Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi and Telangana Secretariat at Hyderabad to update parents about the arrival of their children. GAD Principal Secretary Vikas Raj and also a team of public representatives have been appointed to receive students at Shamshabad Airport.

All pupils will be safely evacuated: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and North Eastern Region Development G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Government is tirelessly working to evacuate Indian students who are stranded in Ukraine.

He stated that the officials in the Ministry of External Affairs are continuously consulting with officials of border countries and Indian embassies there and making all efforts to ensure safe return of students.

About 219 Indians have already departed from Romania and reached India safely; also a batch of 198 students will be reaching Sunday night, he said. Kishan Reddy added that India’s evacuation mission will continue till the last student is evacuated from Ukraine.