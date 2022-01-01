STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy placed under house arrest, yet again

Suspecting that Revanth would hold Rachabanda, police personnel were posted at his residence since late Thursday night, to prevent him from going out.

Published: 01st January 2022

TPCC president Revanth Reddy argues with the police personnel deployed at his house in Hyderabad on Dec 31, 2021

TPCC president Revanth Reddy argues with the police personnel deployed at his house in Hyderabad on Dec 31, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was placed under house arrest on Friday morning, as police believed he was going to hold the Rachabanda programme at Sayampalli village of Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli district as planned, on December 31.

After Jaithram Naik, a primary school headmaster from Mahabubabad district, died of a heart attack on being posted to Mulugu district as per GO 317 on Thursday, Revanth had planned to attend his last rites in Mahabubabad on Friday. He had also planned to visit a dargah in Warangal on the same day.

Suspecting that Revanth would hold Rachabanda, police personnel were posted at his residence since late Thursday night, to prevent him from going out.

On seeing the police personnel inside his residence, Revanth took them to task, questioning their authority to enter his property.

‘CM scared of me’

Addressing the media, Revanth said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was scared of Congress and was terrified whenever he tried to go out. “The CM doesn’t care about paddy and chilli farmers dying out there. But he goes to attend his party leaders’ functions and other ceremonies. When we go to meet the victimised families of farmers and government employees, what is his problem,” Revanth asked.

Stating that GO 317 was against the spirit of the Constitution, he said allocations needed to be made based on the nativity of employees.

“Due to wrong decisions of the state government, Jaithram Naik lost his life and many Intermediate students have died by suicide,” he pointed out.

Jail Bharo resolution for ’22

Warning the state government that the Congress would follow ‘Jail Bharo’ as its new year’s resolution, Revanth said he would like to see how many activists would be arrested. The PCC chief appealed to Congress activists and youth wings to obstruct, gherao and chase Ministers across the state, whenever and wherever they go.

