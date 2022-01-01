STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana tipplers guzzle Rs 140 crore liquor on New Year's eve

The shops procured 1.52 lakh cases of liquor and 1.48 lakh cases of beer which the denizens gulped.

Published: 01st January 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

A huge crowd gathers at a liquor shop in Ameerpet on Friday, Dec 31, 2021

A huge crowd gathers at a liquor shop in Ameerpet on Friday, Dec 31, 2021 (Photo | EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More the merrier. As the clock struck midnight on Friday, a tipsy Telangana welcomed the New Year as liquor flowed on the streets like a floodtide, Omicron or no Omicron. The tipplers helped the state to create a record in earning revenue on liquor. According to sources, the state government billed 2,700 shops, including 400 in the GHMC limits, more than Rs 140 crore on a single day. 

The shops procured 1.52 lakh cases of liquor and 1.48 lakh cases of beer which the denizens gulped. The government receives up to 90% of the total sale of liquor by way of taxes.

In December alone, the government had billed the shops a record Rs 3,500 crore as against the Rs 2,764 crore it did in the same month last year. For the entire month of December, the wine shops were billed for 40.26 lakh cases of liquor and 33.84 lakh cases of beer. 

Telangana Wine Dealers’ Association president D Venkateswara Rao said: “What has been billed need not necessarily be the value of the liquor consumed. It may be true that stocks worth more than Rs 150 crore were sent to wine shops, but it is because they stock more liquor keeping in view the demand on holidays.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana liquor sales New Years eve Telangana government Telangana Wine dealers Association
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp