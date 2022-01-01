Telangana records 2,382 rape cases in 2021

Pinto Deepak By

HYDERABAD: Crime against women accounts for over nine per cent of the total crime reported in Telangana in 2021, of which 2,382 are rape cases. This is followed by 8,429 dowry harassment cases, 33 dowry murders and 160 dowry deaths indicating the gravity of the social evil in the State. Further, 4,476 cases of outraging the modesty of women and 199 murders were also reported.

A total of 2,567 POCSO cases were also reported. The share of crimes against women and children is high in kidnap and cybercrime cases also. In cases of kidnap, 74 per cent of them are of elopement and over 11.5 per cent of cybercrimes (1,024) are of cyberstalking in which women and children form a major percentage of the victims.

98% knew the accused

DGP M Mahender Reddy said from the analysis of the rape cases, it was ascertained that in over 98 per cent of cases, the offenders are known to the victims. In 2,356 rape cases, the offenders were close family members, friends, lovers, colleagues and acquaintances.

In 69 per cent of the rape cases, offenders promised to marry the victims, had intercourse and then avoided them. In 17 per cent of cases, the offenders were neighbours, colleagues and employers. Eleven per cent of the rape offenders were close family members and relatives and in two per cent cases, they were friends of the victims.

“Telangana Police firmly believes that unless the accused are convicted, there will be no deterrence. Hence, all grave cases are closely monitored at every level, to ensure that the accused gets punishment,” he added.

Life term for rape

In rape cases, 25 persons were sentenced to life imprisonment, while 39 persons were sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against women, eight were sentenced to life in dowry murders, two were sentenced to life in rape and murder cases. Nine were sentenced for life in rape cases and 20 persons were awarded a life term for the murder of women.

Promises of marriage

Analysis of POCSO cases reveals that in a majority of cases, the victims were lured with the promise of marriage. Even in crimes against children, 49 persons were given conviction including one capital punishment. Eighteen accused got life term, two got 30 years’ imprisonment, 21 persons were sentenced to 20 years in prison and one each was sentenced to 15 and 14 years in prison respectively.