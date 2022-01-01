STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana records 2,382 rape cases in 2021

Disturbing data shows that dowry harassment and the number of sexual attacks on children also high in the state

Published: 01st January 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Crime against women accounts for over nine per cent of the total crime reported in Telangana in 2021, of which 2,382 are rape cases. This is followed by 8,429 dowry harassment cases, 33 dowry murders and 160 dowry deaths indicating the gravity of the social evil in the State. Further, 4,476 cases of outraging the modesty of women and 199 murders were also reported. 

A total of 2,567 POCSO cases were also reported. The share of crimes against women and children is high in kidnap and cybercrime cases also. In cases of kidnap, 74 per cent of them are of elopement and over 11.5 per cent of cybercrimes (1,024) are of cyberstalking in which women and children form a major percentage of the victims.

98% knew the accused

DGP M Mahender Reddy said from the analysis of the rape cases, it was ascertained that in over  98 per cent of cases, the offenders are known to the victims. In 2,356 rape cases, the offenders were close family members, friends, lovers, colleagues and acquaintances. 

In 69 per cent of the rape cases, offenders promised to marry the victims, had intercourse and then avoided them. In 17 per cent of cases, the offenders were neighbours, colleagues and employers. Eleven per cent of the rape offenders were close family members and relatives and in two per cent cases, they were friends of the victims. 

“Telangana Police firmly believes that unless the accused are convicted, there will be no deterrence. Hence, all grave cases are closely monitored at every level, to ensure that the accused gets punishment,” he added.

Life term for rape

In rape cases, 25 persons were sentenced to life imprisonment, while 39 persons were sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against women, eight were sentenced to life in dowry murders, two were sentenced to life in rape and murder cases. Nine were sentenced for life in rape cases and 20 persons were awarded a life term for the murder of women. 

Promises of marriage

Analysis of POCSO cases reveals that in a majority of cases, the victims were lured with the promise of marriage. Even in crimes against children, 49 persons were given conviction including one capital punishment. Eighteen accused got life term, two got 30 years’ imprisonment, 21 persons were sentenced to 20 years in prison and one each was sentenced to 15 and 14 years in prison respectively. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana rape cases Telangana police Telangana crimes against women
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp