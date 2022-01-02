STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP will hike textiles GST after polls, warns Congress

AICC spokesperson says Centre’s decision is a temporary reprieve

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly criticising the Union government’s idea to hike GST rates on textiles from 5% to 12%, which has been deferred for now, AICC spokesperson Mohan Prakash alleged that the Modi government had done so keeping Assembly elections in five States in mind. Once these polls are over, it would go ahead with the original idea. 

Speaking to the media, the former AICC general secretary and Rajasthan MLA, Mohan felt that if this was implemented, it would push 15 lakh people out of their jobs. Since the unorganised textile sector accounts for over 80% of fabric production, the decision not only would impact businesses, but prices would increase by 15-20. “Rather than intervening to control price rise and inflation which is at a 10-year high, the Centre is adding to the woes of the common man. After the fuel hike, such decisions would prove detrimental for the nation’s progress,” he said.  

Alleging that the public sector was slowly being handed over to the ‘friends of Modi’, the Congress leader felt people should fear Modi, Mahangayi (price rise) and Mahamaari (pandemic). “This government talks of fighting Covid, but its decisions have brought even doctors on to the roads who are facing lathis, Now who will fight the Covid,” he asked. 

