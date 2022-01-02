Emaar: Realtor challenges ED case against him 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stylish Homes Real Estate director Tummala Ranga Rao, an accused in the APIIC-Emaar Scam, who later turned an approver in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case has approached the High Court questioning the action of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He filed a pardon petition on the ground that he has extended full cooperation to the CBI and has turned an approver. “When CBI has removed the case against me, ED cannot continue the same,” he said. The High Court will hear the case next week.