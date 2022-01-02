STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor’s grievance initiative is Pandora’s box for TRS

Published: 02nd January 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurates the grievance / suggestions box kept in front of the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a request to the people to drop their grievances in it, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday inaugurated a suggestions / grievances box that would be kept in front of the Raj Bhavan to enable easy access for the public. This is perhaps the first of its kind initiative launched by a Governor in the country.

Once citizens drop their suggestions / grievances in the box, the Raj Bhavan will refer them to the government for resolution. 

However, this novel initiative was not welcomed with open arms by all. Gulabi Dalam, a twitter handle run by a TRS fan, tweeted: “Try to bring funds from the Central government, madam, it is enough”. 

After launching the box at Raj Bhavan, marking the beginning of the New Year, the Governor said: “I am not saying that every grievance will be resolved. But the Raj Bhavan will refer the grievances to the State government. Raj Bhavan will act as a bridge between the people and the government.”

She also inaugurated another box which will be kept inside the Raj Bhavan premises for the convenience of its staff. The Raj Bhavan staff can drop their suggestions or grievances into the box, which would be looked into by the Raj Bhavan authorities. 

Meanwhile, the Governor distributed laptops to weaker section students and physically-challenged students to continue their education during the pandemic. 

Reacting to a recent call given by the Governor to donate used laptops to the students, Seva International, an NGO, donated laptops for the students. The Governor later wished the people a happy and Covid-free New Year. 

“Take nutritious food. Follow the tips given by our grandfathers and improve immunity,” she said. She also congratulated Health Minister T Harish Rao for successfully completing 100 per cent first dose of Covid-19 vaccines. “Telangana is the first large State to achieve this milestone,” Tamilisai said. 

