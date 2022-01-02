HC directs TS to issue appointment orders to 151 Additional Public Prosecutors 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has recently directed the State government to issue appointment orders to the 151 candidates who have already been selected to the post of Additional Public Prosecutors to work in the criminal courts scattered across the State within a week and report compliance.

Hearing a suo motu PIL, a bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji was informed by the Government Pleader that the selection process of 151 Additional Public Prosecutors has concluded and the process of checking antecedents of the selected candidates has begun.

Verification of the antecedents of 30 per cent of the candidates has also been completed, the bench was informed. The Government Pleader sought time to complete the verification of the remaining candidates.

After hearing the Government Pleader, the bench expressed dismay over the delay in the completion of the appointment process, opining that absence of Public Prosecutors naturally delays the conclusion of trials in criminal courts.

The bench observed that until and unless the Prosecution wing is strengthened and sufficient number of PPs are appointed, trained and given concrete infrastructure, the conviction rate in the State will continue to be low. Due to this, offenders get released on bail and may continue to create law and order problem for the common man, the bench opined and adjourned the case January 7, 2022.