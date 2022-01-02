STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Narayana Reddy Memorial Library - The house of words

The CiNaRe Library in Sircilla is, according to visitors, a fortress of solitude that helps them escape the chaos of the outside world

Published: 02nd January 2022 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

C Narayana Reddy Memorial Library in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The C Narayana Reddy (CiNaRe) Memorial Library in Rajanna-Sircilla, which was thrown open to the public in 2017, has become a matter of pride for those belonging to the district.

Though the outbreak of Covid-19 and the imposition of back-to-back lockdowns confined people, especially children, within the four walls of their homes, as a result of which the library remained shut for a long time, readers resumed flocking to the bookhouse the moment government lifted the restrictions. 

Constructed at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore, the library was inaugurated by TRS working president, MAUD Minister and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao on June 29, 2019. The library has been named after eminent Telugu poet, litterateur and Jnanpith awardee C Narayana Reddy, who hailed from Sircilla district. 

A newly-built auditorium by the same name was also opened on the occasion. People who visit the library daily say that the building is their fortress of solitude that helps them escape the chaos of the outside world.

At least 500 people, including government job aspirants and students, visit the bookhouse on a daily basis. A role model to other libraries in various parts of the State, the building is equipped with digital records and a centralised air conditioning system.

District library chairman Avunuri Shankaraiah says that the library came into existence due to the foresight of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS second-in-command KT Rama Rao. 

Apart from hard copies of thousands of books, the library also has their soft copies and digital records. The authorities have also installed WiFi routers and broadband connection in the building for the sake of students.

Special rooms have been arranged for candidates who are preparing for competitive examinations. “About 40,000 books and 25 desktop computers are available here. Those who are preparing for competitive examinations can spend as much time as they want to browse through our collections and prepare notes,” adds Shankaraiah.

In addition to a huge conference hall, teaching rooms have also been set up in the building. Representatives of Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) also conduct coaching classes to prepare students for competitive examinations and campus interviews.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
C Narayana Reddy C Narayana Reddy (CiNaRe) Memorial Library CiNaRe Rajanna-Sircilla
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp