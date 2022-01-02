Police remove BJP workers gathered at Bandi Sanjay Kumar's office for protest against GO on transfer of state govt employees

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Tension built up on Sunday evening with police attempting to remove the BJP workers who gathered at party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's office here to extend solidarity with his protest Jagaran against GO 317 on the transfer of state government employees.

Even before Sanjay Kumar, who is also MP, arrived, the police swooped on the office, removed the party workers in the waiting police vans, contending that there was no permission for it on account of rising Covid-19 cases. The police also removed the tents, chairs, switched off the lights, and disconnected the power supply to sound systems at the office in their attempt to disrupt the programme. The protest is still continuing.

Sanjay Kumar, who has already submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan recently requesting her to advise the state government to repeal the GO, announced that he would be on a Jagaran Deeksha to bring pressure on the government for the withdrawal of the GO.

Even before the BJP president, who was away in Jagityal, the police began forcibly bundling the protestors into police vans even as the slogans against KCR and the TRS government rent the air. The activists, who protested their arrest, abused the police, saying that they had become stooges of the ruling party. They asked how come they did not object to KTR's public meeting at Nalgonda two days ago if Covid-19 was the reason for denying permission to the BJP. At the time of writing this report, more party workers kept arriving at the office even as the police continued removing them.