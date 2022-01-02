STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SCR to run special trains for Sankranti from January 7

The South Central Railway will be running Sankranti special trains from January 7 to clear the festive rush.

Published: 02nd January 2022 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway will be running Sankranti special trains from January 7 to clear the festive rush. These trains will be run between Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam, Kacheguda-Narsapur and KakinadaTown - Lingampally. 

The special trains between Kacheguda - Visakhapatnam will run on January 7 and 14 departing at 9 pm and reaching their destination as 9.15 am the next day, Visakhapatnam - Kacheguda on January 8 and 16 (departure 7 pm - arrival 8 am next day). 

The special train between Kacheguda - Narsapur will run on January 11 from 11.15 pm and arrive the next day at 9.40 am. The special train between Narsapur - Kacheguda will run on January 12 from 6 pm and reach the next day at 4.50 am. 

Also, the special train between Kakinada Town - Lingampalli will run on January 19 and 21, starting at 8.10 pm and reach the next day on 8.30 am, Lingampalli - Kakinada Town on January 20 and 22 by starting at 6.40 pm reaching its destination the next day at 6.50 am. Enroute, these trains will stop at different stations in both directions. Fully reserved, they will consist of 1st AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier and sleeper class and second seating coaches.

