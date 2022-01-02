Sculptures to dot Film Nagar-Kotha Cheruvu stretch 

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The journey between Film Nagar and Kotha Cheruvu in Jubilee Hills circle is going to become a pleasant one as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is focused on developing a wide central median along the stretch.

As part of this bid, the urban forestry wing of the GHMC will install unique artistic sculptures at three out of the five circles in Khairatabad zone.

The civic body has already developed several theme-based junctions at different parts of the city to woo the people. Now the corporation has embarked upon installing artistic sculptures at three points between Film Nagar and Kotha Cheruvu at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 11 lakh.

GHMC officials told Express that while they are planning to install one sculpture that would stand as a symbol of humanity, one of the other two would be related to cinema. Each sculpture would installed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.80 lakh, Rs 2.85 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. The civic body has already invited tenders calling eligible agencies to take up the works.

After installing these sculptures, the civic body will beautify the area through a plantation drive. In the remaining two circles (2 and 4), the officials plant flowering plants to make these areas colourful and attractive for onlookers and those passing along the stretch. The installation of sculptures and central median beautification would be completed in a span of around a month.

The officials said that the idea to install sculptures at three different circles of central median is to give the stretch an aesthetic and appealing look. The central median works are nearing completion and the officials are now focused on the plantation drive.

