Case against medical college students in Telangana for ragging junior, forcing him to strip

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suryapet district police registered a ragging case against a few students of the Government Medical College in Suryapet for ragging and harassing their junior, a first year medicine student.

The group of students allegedly forced the victim to strip, recorded the act on their mobile phones and tried to tonsure him.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao, responding to the incident on Monday, said the Director of Medical Education has been asked to form a committee and look into the matter. The committee will look into allegations of the incident and submit a report by evening and accord punishment to the student if found guilty.

According to police, the victim, belonging to Hyderabad, returned to the college hostel on Saturday. During the night, a group of seniors, who were heavily drunk, called him to one of their rooms. They forced him to strip and recorded the act on their phones. They later assaulted him and tried to tonsure his head.

The victim fled from the room and later informed his father over phone, who in turn alerted police through Dial 100. It was learnt that the college authorities have also ordered a probe into the incident.

A case has been registered against the group of students on Monday after a complaint from the victim, said Mohan Kumar, DSP Suryapet.