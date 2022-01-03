STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy tests positive for Covid

Revanth Reddy had undergone a test, the day after he got a fever.

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy tested positive for Covid, with mild symptoms, today, January 3, 2022.

He had undergone a test, the day after he got a fever. "I have tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. Those who came in contact with me over the last few days, kindly take necessary precautions," he tweeted.

