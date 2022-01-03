Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy tests positive for Covid

HYDERABAD: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy tested positive for Covid, with mild symptoms, today, January 3, 2022.
He had undergone a test, the day after he got a fever. "I have tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. Those who came in contact with me over the last few days, kindly take necessary precautions," he tweeted.
I have tested positive for covid with mild symptoms. Those who came in contact with me over the last few days, kindly take necessary precautions. #Covid_19— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) January 3, 2022