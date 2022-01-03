STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Time ripe to reopen Adilabad’s Cement Corporation unit: Telangana Minister KTR

In letter to Centre, Minister explains why cement factory resuming production would be good for TS, Maharashtra 

KTR

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that there are a lot of favourable conditions and opportunities, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey, requesting the reopening of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit in Adilabad. 

In his letter, Rama Rao said that there is 772 acres of land available for setting up of the unit as well as an additional 170 acres for CCI township and limestone deposits of 48 million tonnes available. There is enough water and 2 KVL electricity supply readily available for the unit, he wrote. 

“Reopening of CCI will not just help Telangana but also neighbouring states like Maharashtra. Reopening of CCI will help Adilabad develop in a big way. Mainly, new jobs will be created for the local youth. I request the Union government to immediately reopen the unit,” wrote Rama Rao. 

He said that the construction industry in Telangana is experiencing a boom and the demand for cement will always be high. “There is a growing dem-and for cement across the country today and private cement companies are making hu-ge profits,” Rama Rao wrote. 

He pointed out that in spite of having so many advantages, the Union government was not reacting to the request to reopen CCI. “Reopening of CCI in Adilabad will help Telangana government’s efforts in speeding up development activities,” Rama Rao wrote. 

He stated that all the facilities and subsidies given to a new company will be provided to CCI, if reopened. Rama Rao also assured that the Government of Telangana will provide full support in reopening of the CCI.

“Many requests were made to Union Ministers Anand Geete and Mahendra Nath Pandey. Though we appealed to the Union government to take a positive decision on reopening of CCI, they never responded,” he said. 

He stated that while the Telangana government is making efforts to create employment to the local youth, the Union government, by not reopening CCI, is spilling water on the efforts of the State government.
 

