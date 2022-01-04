Energy park in Mahbubnagar to generate 30,000 jobs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Energy Park being developed by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) at Divitipally in Mahbubnagar district is likely to be ready in a year’s time. This electronics manufacturing cluster will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 378 crore. It would create around 10,000 direct jobs and 20,000 indirect jobs.

The park would focus on industries related to solar cells, lithium-ion batteries and various renewable energy components of EVs. The state is developing two exclusive clusters for the manufacture of EVs and batteries at Chandavelly in Rangareddy district and Divitipally in Mahbubnagar district. These are designated as an EV cluster and energy park respectively to promote the manufacture of EV and energy storage in the State.

The government has already constituted a steering committee to tap the potential of electric motor vehicles and attract investments by setting up two new EV clusters. These would provide a comprehensive place for those looking to establish an EV manufacturing base in the state.

The state aims to create three lakh jobs in electronics, EVs and allied sectors in the next four years. In order to make the State a hub for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, the Telangana government has come up with EV and Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030.