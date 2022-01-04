STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Energy park in Mahbubnagar to generate 30,000 jobs

The park would focus on industries related to solar cells, lithium ion batteries and various renewable energy components of EVs.

Published: 04th January 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Official stands under an atrium roof fitted with glass solar cells at The Energy and Resources Institute in Gurgaon, India.

Official stands under an atrium roof fitted with glass solar cells at The Energy and Resources Institute in Gurgaon, India. Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Energy Park being developed by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) at Divitipally in Mahbubnagar district is likely to be ready in a year’s time. This electronics manufacturing cluster will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 378 crore. It would create around 10,000 direct jobs and 20,000 indirect jobs.

The park would focus on industries related to solar cells, lithium-ion batteries and various renewable energy components of EVs. The state is developing two exclusive clusters for the manufacture of EVs and batteries at Chandavelly in Rangareddy district and Divitipally in Mahbubnagar district. These are designated as an EV cluster and energy park respectively to promote the manufacture of EV and energy storage in the State.

The government has already constituted a steering committee to tap the potential of electric motor vehicles and attract investments by setting up two new EV clusters. These would provide a comprehensive place for those looking to establish an EV manufacturing base in the state.

The state aims to create three lakh jobs in electronics, EVs and allied sectors in the next four years. In order to make the State a hub for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, the Telangana government has come up with EV and Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Solar cell EV manufacture cluster Energy park Telangana government Mahbubnagar district
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp