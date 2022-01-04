KTR to aid hearing-impaired chess player in Punjab

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao has decided to contribute in his personal capacity to Malika Handa, a hearing-impaired sportswoman from Punjab. Responding to a tweet, Rama Rao tweeted: “Please pass on the young champion’s details if you can. I will contribute in my personal capacity”.

Rama Rao also requested Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud to come up with a policy for differently-abled champions. Recently, chess player Malika Handa tweeted:

“I am feeling very hurt and crying today. I meet to Director ministry sports Punjab. He said Punjab cannot give job and cash award accept to (Deaf sports). What shall I do now all my future ruined???” (sic).