STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mixed vaccines safe, more effective, finds Hyderabad AIG Hospitals study

The spike-protein neutralising antibodies found in the mixed vaccine groups were significantly higher than the same-vaccine groups, according to the study.

Published: 04th January 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

A young girl poses for a picture after taking Covid vaccine at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, Jan 3, 2022

A young girl poses for a picture after taking Covid vaccine at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, Jan 3, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mixing of vaccines is not only safe but also effective against Covid-19. According to a study conducted by AIG Hospitals and Asian Healthcare Foundation, the spike-protein neutralising antibodies found in the mixed vaccine group are at least four times higher than in the same-vaccine group. The study titled “Safety and Immunogenicity of Mix-Match of vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- a pilot study” is in pre-print in Research Square journal. 

At the outset, a total of 330 healthy volunteers who were not vaccinated and had no history of Covid-19 infection were screened during the study. They were then screened for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and it was found that out of these 330, only 44 (13 per cent) participants were seronegative as they had no Covid-19 related antibodies.

It was on these 44 participants a further analysis of mix-match vaccines was done, with 21 receiving the same set of vaccines and 23 receiving the mix-match vaccines. All these 44 participants were under observation for 60 days to see if there were any adverse effects. 

The study conclusively showed that mixing of vaccines was absolutely safe as none of the participants developed any adverse effects. The most important finding was that the spike-protein neutralising antibodies found in the mixed vaccine groups were significantly higher than the same-vaccine groups.

‘Antibody response four times higher in mixed vax’

Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, who is also among the researchers involved in the study, said “Spike-protein neutralising antibodies are the ones which kill the virus and reduce the overall infectivity. We found that when the first and second doses are of different vaccines, the antibody response is four times higher compared to two-dose of the same vaccine.”

He further observed that the findings of the pilot study were more important when considering the third booster dose to be given in the coming week. “The concept of a booster is to elicit robust antibody response and help in killing the virus. Mixed doses can certainly boost these spike-protein neutralising antibodies and will enhance the vaccines’ effectiveness even against the Omicron variant,” Dr. Reddy added.

The AIG Hospitals has now shared the data from the study with the ICMR to be considered as a reference study while deciding on the “prevention” doses, which are to be administered from January 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIG Hospitals Mixed vaccines Covid vaccination Hyderabad AIG Hospitals Research Square Journal ICMR
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp