NMDC iron ore production at a new high

The largest iron ore producer of the country registered marginal growth in production during the last December and delivered the highest-ever production in any December month since inception.

Published: 04th January 2022

State-owned miner NMDC (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), on a steady growth trajectory, produced 3.95 tonnes and sold 3.40 tonnes of iron ore in the month of December 2021. The largest iron ore producer of the country registered marginal growth in production over the corresponding period last year and delivered the highest-ever production in any December month since inception.

 Sumit Deb

According to a press release by NMDC on Monday, cumulative production and sales figures for the first nine months of FY22, upto December 2021, stood at 28.32 tonnes and 28.36 tonnes respectively, recording the best ever nine months physical performance of NMDC. The company achieved a growth of 30 per cent in production and 27 per cent in sales over the same period last year.

