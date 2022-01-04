STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

One Moto to set up Rs 250 crore EV unit in Telangana

The brand is planning to invest up to Rs 250 crore to establish the manufacturing unit and also to create around 500 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs.

Published: 04th January 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

One Moto, electric scooter

An EV scooter model of One Moto (Photo | Twitter, onemotoEV)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first-ever British brand of premium EVs in India, One Moto has entered into an MoU with the Telangana government to set up its manufacturing unit in the state. The new facility will come up in the outskirts of Hyderabad, which is turning into a key market for electric vehicles as the government is accelerating the EV revolution with supporting policies and building good infrastructure. 

The brand is planning to invest up to Rs 250 crore to establish the manufacturing unit and also to create around 500 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs. This development will serve larger purposes in all directions for the holistic development of the electric mobility ecosystem in the state. 

Md Muzammil Riyaz, partner & promoter of One Moto India, said: “The idea is to manage all the production in India and cater to the growing market. We aim to manufacture at least 40,000 units in the first phase and the capacity can easily be enhanced to 1,00,000 in two years' time.”

The new plant, to be set up on 15 acres of land, will have major automation integration with additional semi robotics and the latest manufacturing machinery to produce cutting-edge products. 

On the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT & Industries launched One Moto’s three e-scooters — Byka, Electa, and Commuta, all high-speed premium products. 

One Moto India CEO Shubhankar Chaudhry said that there is a tremendous opportunity to create jobs in Telangana not just at the manufacturing facility but also in rural areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government EV unit Electric Vehicles EV Manufacturing Unit One Moto
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp