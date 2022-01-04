Politicos join gurus in Surya Namaskar drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To create a strong culture of fitness, a 75-crore Surya Namaskar initiative was launched in Hyderabad on Monday, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The move aims to achieve the challenge of 75 crore sun salutations by February 20.

The programme was attended by Union Minister for Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, president of Patanjali Yogpreeth Baba Ramdev and president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Kamlesh Patel (Daaji), Minister V Srinivas Goud and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. A book, Authentic Yoga, was also launched. Sonowal also laid the foundation stone for the Heartfulness International Yoga Academy at the event held at Kanha Shanti Vanam, Nandigama mandal.

Sonowal said that the book would be handy for many yoga practitioners. Srinivas Goud said that yoga was a sacred science passed down to us from ancient times wise men for an overall well-being. Kamlesh Patel said the Yoga Academy’s goal was to ensure that it was within the reach of every section of society.

Ramdev explained how in the past two decades, more people around the world had become aware of the benefits of yoga. Surya Namaskar is one asana that covers 12 other major asanas rendering holistic wellness to the practitioners, the Patanjali head said.